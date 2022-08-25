Michael Foley, Mounthorgan, Rathmore, Co. Kerry.

Rosary at his residence in Mounthorgan, Rathmore (P51R8W7) at 9pm Saturday 27th August.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 8pm Sunday 28th August. Removal Monday morning 29th August from his residence to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore arriving for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

Family Information: Beloved husband of Teresa (Kelly), loving father of Mary, Ann and the late Patrick, adored grandad of Lauren, Lila, Liam, Maddie and Fionn. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, sons-in-law Sean and Denis, brothers John, Pat and Christy, sisters Nora May (Lehane) and Mary Agnes (Cronin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.