Michael Doran, Casements Avenue, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 5.30pm, to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Michael’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
House Private Please.
Family Information: Brothers Edward and Tommy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
