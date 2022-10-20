Michael (Dode) O'Mahony
The Village, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.
Reposing in Brennans Funeral Home Glenbeigh on Sunday 23 October 2022 between 5pm and 7pm. Requiem mass for Dode will take place in St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh on Monday 24 October at 11am followed by burial in the Killeen Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media, St. James Church, Glenbeigh.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzhieimers Association. On-line donations can be made on www.memorytree.ie
Family Information: The death of Michael (Dode) O’Mahony, The Village, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry.
Predeceased by his God Daughter & Granddaughter Mairead, his sister Margaret and brother Johnnie. Dode passed away peacefully in UHK after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Peg), sons Micheal, James & John, daughters Joan (McGillicuddy), Eileen (Heffernan), Imelda (Maher – Dublin) & Marguerite (Kenneally – Abbeyfeale), sons-in-law Gene, Turlach & Kevin, daughters-in-law Clare & Laura, his 17 grandchildren Jack, Ellen, Eoghan, Oisin, Cian, Darragh, Cael, Aoibheann, Saoirse, Cliona, Siun, Padraic, Mayze, Ellie, Maura, Clodagh & Sean, his niece Mary & nephews Mike & Liam, brother-in-law Tom Quinn & sister-in-law Eileen and family, Moyvane, the Quinn family Asdee & extended family, friends, carers and neighbours.
