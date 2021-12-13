Michael Curtin, Lioscarrig Caherslee Tralee.

Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee Thursday Morning at 10.15 arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church Tralee at 10.30 for 11.00 o' clock Requiem Mass.

Burial Afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.