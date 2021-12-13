Advertisement

Dec 14, 2021 13:12 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Curtin, Lioscarrig Caherslee Tralee.

Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee Thursday Morning at 10.15 arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church Tralee at 10.30 for 11.00 o' clock Requiem Mass.

Burial Afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee.

Condolences (1)

Ger Everett

Dec 14, 2021 13:12

rest in peace Mick

