Melissa Murphy-Nolan, 7 Railway Crescent, Kenmare and formerly of Chicago, USA.

On the 23rd of May, 2022, Melissa passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Loving wife of the late Tom Murphy and the late Seán Nolan. Beloved daughter of the late Bill and Helen Crawford, Chicago. Cherished Step-mother to Seán, Kieran and Cliff Nolan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her extended family, neighbours and her many close friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (May 24th) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (May 25th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.