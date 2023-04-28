Maurice Roche of Blennerville and formerly Moyderwell and Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on 28th April 2023, beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Martina, Maurice, David, Noel & Aileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (30th April) from 3 to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.