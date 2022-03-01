Maurice ‘Mossie’ Quirke, Blennerville, Tralee and formerly of Derrymore, Tralee.
Sons Maurice and Kevin, grandchildren Killian, Leanne, Damien and Aislinn, great-grandchildren Liala, Kayden, Theo and Harper, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Trish, sisters Mary (Flynn) and Nora (Devine), brothers-in-law Tom Horgan (USA) and Mike Devine (Annascaul), sisters-in-law Patsy, Mary and Bridie (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.
Advertisement
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, on Friday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in New Annagh Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on the St John’s Parish Facebook page. Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Recommended
Compensation to be offered to Kerry CAMHS families within the next four weeksMar 2, 2022 10:03
Kingdom turns blue and yellow in support of UkraineMar 2, 2022 10:03
Major water outage affecting 3,000 people in TraleeMar 2, 2022 08:03
Two Kerry drivers among those caught on National Slow Down DayMar 1, 2022 17:03
Kerry hotel listed as one of Ireland's top large wedding venuesMar 1, 2022 13:03