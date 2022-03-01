Maurice ‘Mossie’ Quirke, Blennerville, Tralee and formerly of Derrymore, Tralee.

Sons Maurice and Kevin, grandchildren Killian, Leanne, Damien and Aislinn, great-grandchildren Liala, Kayden, Theo and Harper, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Trish, sisters Mary (Flynn) and Nora (Devine), brothers-in-law Tom Horgan (USA) and Mike Devine (Annascaul), sisters-in-law Patsy, Mary and Bridie (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, on Friday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in New Annagh Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed on the St John’s Parish Facebook page. Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee