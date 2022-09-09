Maurice ( Moss ) Griffin

London & Formerly of Doon Rd Ballybunion

Funeral Details: Requiem Mass on Tuesday 13th at 11.00am in St John`s Church, Ballybunion followed by interring of ashes in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion

Moss died peacefully after a brief illness.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Willie, Jerry & Jim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion