Maurice (Moss) Crowe

Chute Hall, Tralee and formerly of Gortatlea.
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, 12th March 2023, from 3.00pm to 4.30pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott at 10.30am on Monday 13th where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Clogher New Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
House Private Please.
Mass will be live-streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com
Advertisement
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Kerry TD hits out at almost €4,000 fee to connect to long-awaited sewerage schemeMar 10, 2023 13:03
Irish Red Cross conducted welfare check at Kerry Ukrainian refugee centre following allegationsMar 10, 2023 21:03
Commemorations will take place today to commemorate two people who lost their lives in the Civil WarMar 11, 2023 10:03
Several Kerry winners in Irish Restaurant Awards 2023Mar 10, 2023 13:03
Landmark Abbeyfeale building to house Ukrainian familiesMar 10, 2023 17:03