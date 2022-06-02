Maureen Savage née Lynch

Maureen Savage nee Lynch of Knockavinnane, Ballymacelligott and formerly Maugha, Lyracrumpane

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (6th June) from 3.30 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.alzheimer.ie ) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry and dear mother of Brendan, Elizabeth, Carmel, Brian & Kevin.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her devoted family, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Dominic, sisters Teresa (Long) & Ina (Lynch), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.