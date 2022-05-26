Maureen Regan née Halpin of Coolnaleen, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Sunday
(29th May) from 5 to 6:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in Finuge burial grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Hospital or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Beloved wife of the late John Pa and dear mother of Michael, Tom and Anne and mother-in-law of the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Darragh, Ciara, Rose and Katie, sister Teresa, daughters-in-law Karen and Claire, brother-in-law Martin, nephew Bernhard, niece Carmen, relatives, neighbours and friends.
