Maureen (Mary T) O'Sullivan ( nee Cahillane ), Sunhill and Mill Road, Killorglin and formerly of San Francisco U.S.A.

Funeral will arrive to St. James Church Killorglin on Monday 22nd April for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin

Mass will be livestreamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Predeceased by her husband Stephen , parents Michael and Kathleen , brothers Steve Joe and James.

Sadly missed by her sisters Helen , Anne , Frances and Nora , brothers Anthony , John Paul , Michael and Gerard, her many nieces and nephews , grandnieces , grandnephews and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and U.S.A.