Maureen Kennedy née Hickey

Aug 30, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Maureen Kennedy née Hickey, Woodline, Kilbrean, Killarney and late of Deelish Park, Beaufort and Carrick on Suir and London.

A Private Funeral will take place for Maureen in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Tuesday at 10.30am.  Maureen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.  Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

