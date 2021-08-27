Maureen Kennedy née Hickey, Woodline, Kilbrean, Killarney and late of Deelish Park, Beaufort and Carrick on Suir and London.
A Private Funeral will take place for Maureen in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Tuesday at 10.30am. Maureen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
