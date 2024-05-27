All For Rachel and General Clermont win at Punchestown

Phillip Enright partnered the Oliver McKiernan trained 9/1 chance All For Rachel to an easy six-and-a-half length win in the two mile four furlong handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday. Owned by Keep The Faith Bloodstock Limited, the winner went clear from the back of the final flight.

Gavin Brouder combined with trainer Davy Fitzgerald to win the opening two mile one furlong handicap chase at Limerick on Thursday with General Clermont. Sent off 3/1f, the Derek Mara trained gelding asserted from three out to win by nine lengths.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Ballinrobe – Monday, May 27 (First Race 4.30pm)

Ballinrobe – Tuesday, May 28 (First Race 5.00pm)

Tipperary – Tuesday, May 28 (First Race 5.15pm)

Tipperary – Wednesday, May 29 (First Race 2.03pm)

Wexford – Wednesday, May 29 (First Race 6.00pm)

Fairyhouse – Thursday, May 30 (First Race 5.30pm)

Limerick - Thursday, May 30 (First Race 5.15pm)

Down Royal – Friday, May 31 (First Race 5.30pm)

Tramore – Friday, May 31 (First Race 5.20pm)

Listowel – Saturday, June 1 (First Race 2.25pm)

Tramore – Saturday, June 1 (First Race 5.10pm)

Kilbeggan – Sunday, June 2 (First Race 1.50pm)

Listowel – Sunday, June 2 (First Race 2.12pm)