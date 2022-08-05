Maureen Day (nee Walsh)

Maureen Day (neé Walsh) of Cloon, Ballinskelligs and 21 Marian Place, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry died peacefully on Thursday 4th August 2022 in University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Séamus, her sister Kathleen, her brothers Paddy and Tim, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her brother Michael.

May Maureen rest in peace

Advertisement

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday, 7th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, 8th August, at 11am in the Daniel O'Connell Church, Cahersiveen followed by burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit Tralee.