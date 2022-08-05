Maureen Day (nee Walsh)

Maureen Day (neé Walsh) of Cloon, Ballinskelligs and 21 Marian Place, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry died peacefully on Thursday 4th August 2022 in University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Séamus, her sister Kathleen, her brothers Paddy and Tim, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her brother Michael.
May Maureen rest in peace
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday, 7th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday, 8th August, at 11am in the Daniel O'Connell Church, Cahersiveen followed by burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit Tralee.
Recommended
Hospital manager vacancy available at UHKAug 5, 2022 13:08
Kerry publican calls for excise duty reductionAug 5, 2022 17:08
Diversions in place following crash outside TraleeAug 5, 2022 17:08
Several events taking place in Kerry this weekendAug 5, 2022 17:08
Merciless riptides becoming increasingly common on Kerry beachesAug 5, 2022 17:08