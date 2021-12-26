Matthew Camplisson, 12 Cherry Court, Tralee and formerly of Belfast.

Peacefully on 25th December 2021 following a short illness. A storyteller and a gentleman. Devoted husband of Kitty (very recently deceased) and father of Mary, Annie and Domenico. He will be very sadly missed by his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen and Rita and brother Oliver. He was extremely fortunate to have many devoted Kerry family and friends especially Shane and Fran, Cassandra and Fabian and Geraldine. He was a much loved member of Kerry Choral Union.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today Tuesday (Dec 28th) from 4 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Matt will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations (if desired) in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, house private please.