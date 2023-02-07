Matt Foley, Woodford, Listowel and late of Coolkeragh, Listowel. Unexpectedly but peacefully, on February 8th, 2023, at University Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Maureen and his sister Mary. Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Diarmuid, Lorraine and Mark and adored grandfather of Aaron. Dear brother of Thomas, Helen, Kitty, Patrick, Joan, Christine and John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers-in-law Tom, John and Pat, sisters-in-law Caroline and Cathrena, daughter-in-law Carla, son-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Friday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Matt being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Sea and Cliff Rescue 115. Matt's Family express their sincere gratitude to the first responders as well as all in the Coastguard and Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Cork, for the exceptional care and support.