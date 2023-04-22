Maryanne McSweeney nee O' Sullivan, Mountain View, Killorglin and formerly of Glencuttane Upper, Beaufort.
Reposing on Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to St. James' Church, Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Maryanne Mc Sweeney née O’Sullivan will take place at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort. Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Maryanne's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
House Private Please. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.
