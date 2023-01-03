Mary Toomey of Feale Drive, Listowel, died suddenly on 2nd January 2023, beloved partner of Kenneth and dearest mother of

Adam, April, Christopher, Killian. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Ralph Toomey and her sister Catherine.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Alfie, Jaileigh, Indie and Ollie, sisters Jacinta and Geraldine, brothers Patrick, Thomas,David, Mark and Jonathan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday 5th January from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St.

Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on

www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.