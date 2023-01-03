Mary Toomey of Feale Drive, Listowel, died suddenly on 2nd January 2023, beloved partner of Kenneth and dearest mother of
Adam, April, Christopher, Killian. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Ralph Toomey and her sister Catherine.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Alfie, Jaileigh, Indie and Ollie, sisters Jacinta and Geraldine, brothers Patrick, Thomas,David, Mark and Jonathan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday 5th January from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St.
Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on
www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Gardaí appealing for information after cloth set on fire in Ballyduff ChurchJan 3, 2023 17:01
Sale of Island of Geese site to Courts Service progressingJan 4, 2023 09:01
7 cases of monkeypox in Kerry and CorkJan 3, 2023 13:01
Appointments and surgeries cancelled at UHK for two weeksJan 4, 2023 08:01
17 people caught driving under the influence over Christmas period in KerryJan 3, 2023 17:01