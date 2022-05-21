Mary Teresa Sheehy
Late of New York and 2 O’ Connell Street Cahersiveen
Reposing Tuesday in Daly’s Funeral Home Cahirsiveen from 7 to 9pm
Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday in The O’ Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery
Requiem Mass will be live streamed go to the Radio Kerry website for details of the link
Advertisement
Family flowers only by request, donations
Recommended
North Kerry road to close for six weeksMay 21, 2022 17:05
Man who died following Tralee stabbing is named locallyMay 23, 2022 17:05
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in TraleeMay 22, 2022 23:05
Investigations ongoing into fatal stabbing in TraleeMay 23, 2022 13:05
Body of man who was fatally stabbed in Tralee removed to UHKMay 23, 2022 15:05