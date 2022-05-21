Mary Teresa Sheehy

Late of New York and 2 O’ Connell Street Cahersiveen

Reposing Tuesday in Daly’s Funeral Home Cahirsiveen from 7 to 9pm

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday in The O’ Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery

Requiem Mass will be live streamed go to the Radio Kerry website for details of the link

Family flowers only by request, donations