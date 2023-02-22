Mary Scully (née Galvin), Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home and late of O'Connell's Avenue, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on February 23rd, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Mary will be sadly missed by her cousins Maurice and Tom Dowling and their families, brother-in-law Richard Scully, sister-in-law Kathleen Broughan, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
