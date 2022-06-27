Mary Scully née Browne

Mary Scully (Nee Browne) of Ballyrickard, Tralee and formerly Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday 29th June from

6 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Kevin, Niamh, Caroline, Elaine and Sinéad. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Laoise, Alice, Liam, Lucy, Ciara, Meabh, Eoin, Cathal, Aisling, Sorcha, Caoimhe and Bláithín, brother Fr. Vincent Browne C.S.S.P. (Blackrock), daughter-in-law Mary Howard, sons-in-law Michael Donovan, Cormac Casey, Nicholas Mullins and Conor Sheehan, sister-in-law Noeline, brother-in-law Enda, relatives and many friends.