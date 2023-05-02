Mary Roche (nee McCarthy) Dromroe, Currow and formerly of 24 Desmond's Avenue, Castleisland.
Peacefully at home, in Dromroe, on May 2nd 2023, in the presence and care of her daughter Jennifer and Jennifer's husband John. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughter Jennifer, son D.J., son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, her adored nine grandchildren Evan, Michaela, Courtney, Shauna, Eric, John, Abi, Keeva and Nathan, sister Betty, brothers Neily, Timmy and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from Jennifer's residence, Dromroe, Currow, on Friday morning at 10.15am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home
Recommended
Call for nationwide cull of Sika deerMay 2, 2023 13:05
22 arrests made in Killarney over bank holiday weekendMay 2, 2023 17:05
Buses will be blocked if they attempt to move Ukrainian refugees from South KerryMay 2, 2023 13:05
Conviction of Dingle business for traceability non-compliance deemed seriousMay 2, 2023 17:05
Gardaí appealing for information after taxi driver assaulted in KillarneyMay 2, 2023 17:05