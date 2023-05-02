Mary Roche (nee McCarthy) Dromroe, Currow and formerly of 24 Desmond's Avenue, Castleisland.

Peacefully at home, in Dromroe, on May 2nd 2023, in the presence and care of her daughter Jennifer and Jennifer's husband John. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughter Jennifer, son D.J., son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, her adored nine grandchildren Evan, Michaela, Courtney, Shauna, Eric, John, Abi, Keeva and Nathan, sister Betty, brothers Neily, Timmy and Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from Jennifer's residence, Dromroe, Currow, on Friday morning at 10.15am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home