Mary (Paddy) Fitzgerald, nee Hurley, Dromulton, Scartaglen and formerly of Coolnagearagh, Scartaglen, Co Kerry

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.musicrowstudios.com