Advertisement

Mary (Paddy) Fitzgerald, nee Hurley

Apr 23, 2024 16:38 By receptionradiokerry
Mary (Paddy) Fitzgerald, nee Hurley

Mary (Paddy) Fitzgerald, nee Hurley,  Dromulton, Scartaglen and formerly of Coolnagearagh, Scartaglen, Co Kerry

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.musicrowstudios.com

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus