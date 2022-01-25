Advertisement

Mary O’Keeffe

Jan 27, 2022 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mary O’Keeffe

Mary O’Keeffe, Wimbledon, London, UK and formerly of Ardmeelode, Milltown.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday February 9th at 11am at Merton and Sutton Joint Cemetery, Garth Rd, Morden SM4 4NW.

Followed by interment at Merton and Sutton Joint Cemetery.

