Mary O'Halloran.

Reposing in Massey Bros, Funeral Home, Main St, Finglas on Monday 5th February, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, arriving at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Reposing in Casey’s Funeral Home Dromkeen West, Causeway, Tralee, Co Kerry, V92AE86, on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, followed by burial to Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning at 11.30am.

Family Information O’Halloran, Mary, Finglas East, late of the Civil Service, 2nd February 2024. Passed away peacefully, in St Francis Hospice Blanchardstown, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Nora and her brother John.

Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Louise and son Donal, their father and Mary’s lifelong friend Peter, brothers Michael, Daniel and Tim, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

May Mary’s gentle soul Rest in Peace