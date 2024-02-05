Mary O'Halloran, Finglas East, Dublin & Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney, Tralee, Co Kerry
Reposing in Massey Bros, Funeral Home, Main St, Finglas on Monday 5th February, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, arriving at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Reposing in Casey’s Funeral Home Dromkeen West, Causeway, Tralee, Co Kerry, V92AE86, on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, followed by burial to Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning at 11.30am.
Family Information O’Halloran, Mary, Finglas East, late of the Civil Service, 2nd February 2024. Passed away peacefully, in St Francis Hospice Blanchardstown, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Nora and her brother John.
Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Louise and son Donal, their father and Mary’s lifelong friend Peter, brothers Michael, Daniel and Tim, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.
May Mary’s gentle soul Rest in Peace
Recommended
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notesFeb 5, 2024 09:25
Pebble Beach Pro Am to be completed todayFeb 5, 2024 09:08
MetLife Stadium to host World Cup finalFeb 5, 2024 09:06
Former Wales international Barry John has diedFeb 5, 2024 09:08
Striker Victor Udeze signs for KerryFeb 5, 2024 09:15