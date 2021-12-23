Advertisement

Mary O'Donnell née O'Sullivan Tim, Bahaghs, Cahersiveen & formerly of Coolroe, Glenbeigh.

Predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Mike & Tim & her sister Chris. Sadly missed by her sons Neil & Jack, her daughter Maureen, her daughter-in-law Cathy, Jack's partner Beverley, her grandchildren Leanne, Shannon, Kieran & Colin, her brothers Maurice & Jim, her sisters Sheila, Peg, Eileen, Breda & Ann, her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Bahaghs on Sunday (Dec 26th) from 6pm to 9pm & on Monday (Dec 27th) from 12pm to 8pm for family & friends.

Removal will take place from Mary's home on Tuesday morning (Dec 28th) at 10.15am to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Valentia Community Hospital.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

