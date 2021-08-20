Mary O'Connor nee O' Donoghue, Tullig, Beaufort & formerly of Inch, Clonkeen, Glenflesk.
A private family funeral will take place for Mary on Tuesday morning. The funeral cortege will depart from Flynn's funeral home at 10.15am., arriving to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, which will be live streamed on the Beaufort Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
