Advertisement

Mary O'Connor nee O'Donoghue.

Aug 22, 2021 13:08 By receptionradiokerry
Mary O'Connor nee O'Donoghue.

Mary O'Connor nee O' Donoghue, Tullig, Beaufort & formerly of Inch, Clonkeen, Glenflesk.

Advertisement

A private family funeral will take place for Mary on Tuesday morning.  The funeral cortege will depart from Flynn's funeral home at 10.15am., arriving to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, which will be live streamed on the Beaufort Parish Facebook page.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Family Information:  Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael.  Sadly missed by her sons & daughters; Gerard, Moira, T.J. & Marguerite, sisters Betty & Josie, brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus