Mary O`Boyle née Farrelly, San Francisco, Kells, Co. Meath & Gullane House, Ballybunion.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerard O'Boyle (Gullane House Ballybunion, Co. Kerry and San Francisco), daughter Elizabeth San Francisco , brothers Eamon (USA), Peter, Mal (USA), Dermot, Seán, Enda and Justin (USA), sisters Catherine (Smyth) (Galway), Bernadette (Taylor) (England), Frances (Galway), Ita (Murphy) (Galway) and Anne (Gillic), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends home and abroad.

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home Ballybunion on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion, followed by burial in Kilconly Cemetery.