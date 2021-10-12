Mary O' Donnell née Riordan, Ashill, Ballymacelligott and Formerly of Lower Longfield, Firies.
Funeral Cortége to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church, Ballymacelligott at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Clogher Church. Family flowers only please . Donations ,if desired in lieu of flowers to the Tralee Community Hospital. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee
