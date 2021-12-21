Mary Nolan née Mc Cannon, 16 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland and late of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Peacefully on December 22nd 2021, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, sons Martin, Sean, Ollie and Owen, daughters Marilyn Carroll (Ballydesmond), Caroline Brosnan (Currow) and Sandra Doyle (Scartaglen), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored seventeen grandchildren, her cherished two great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of friends.

Funeral cortége will depart Mary’s home at 10.30am on Monday (Dec 27th) arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for requiem mass at 11am. The Funeral cortége will depart the Church at 12 noon and travel via Main St. to St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland, where burial will take place. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland. House Strictly Private.