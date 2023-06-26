Mary Murphy née Cremin, Shinnagh, Rathmore passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Saturday 24th June, 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jackie and sister Biddy (Sr. Assumpta). Mary will be very sadly missed by her godchild Donal, relatives, nephews in law, nieces in law and all her neighbours and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Tuesday 27th June from 7pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 28th June at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.