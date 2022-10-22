Mary May O'Sullivan (nee O'Sullivan-Larry), (Drombohilly, Tuosist, Kenmare, Co Kerry and London). Mary May passed away peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Princess Royal Hospital, Sussex, England and in the presence of her loving son. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) (formerly of Ballydehob, Co. Cork). Loving mother of Michael, John and Kieron. Adoring grandmother of Niall, Thomas, Finn, Scarlett, Lily-May and Jude, devoted sister of Catherine, cherished aunt of Marie and godmother toMaeve and James.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (October 25th) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning (October 26th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for Requiem Mass at 11.00am which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.