Aug 9, 2021 07:08 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Lynch

Mary Lynch, "St Enda's", Oakpark and Roskerry, Ballybeggan, Tralee.

Husband Des, daughter Danielle, parents Seán and Eileen, siblings Patrick, Eileen, Siobhán, Michelle, John, Sinéad, Danny, Deirdre and Christopher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, godchildren, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends

A private funeral will take place for Mary on Tuesday (August 10th) at 12 Noon in St John’s Parish Church, Tralee followed by private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie

House Strictly Private Please.  Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.

