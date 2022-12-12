Mary Leen née Lyons, Lower Rea, Kilflynn, Tralee and formerly of Mount Collins, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on 12th December 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis (Sonny) Leen, her brother Denis and her sisters Kit and Eileen.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her 7 daughters Kathleen (Laide), Nora, Maura, Helen, Margaret, Christena, and Colette (Boyle), her 16 adored grandchildren and her 4 great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law, her many nieces and nephews and her sister Nora O'Sullivan (Mallow, Co. Cork), Ed and Patricia Leen (Toronto), relatives, neighbours and her many friends from Cappa and Kilflynn. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room", Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 14th December 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn, on Thursday morning, 15th December, at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/kilflynn ). Interment afterwards in Kilflynn Old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for family mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632