Advertisement

Mary Lawler née Dennehy

Mar 10, 2023 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Lawler née Dennehy

Mary Lawler née Dennehy,  Lackabawn, Millstreet, Co. Cork and late of Coolcaslagh, Killarney. 

Unexpectedly, on March 8th 2023, at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Reposing in Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Millstreet on Sunday from 5pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

No flowers please.

Donations, if desired, to the Donkey Sanctuary, Liscarroll.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://www.churchservices.tv/millstreet

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus