Mary Kennedy (nee Moriarty) of Ballinaboula Lr., Dingle and formerly of Slieveaduff, Greenane, Kenmare
Mary’s remains will repose at her home on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Removal to St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
