Mary Kennedy (nee Moriarty)

Mary Kennedy (nee Moriarty)

Mary Kennedy (nee Moriarty) of Ballinaboula Lr., Dingle and formerly of Slieveaduff, Greenane, Kenmare

Mary’s remains will repose at her home on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Removal to St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem mass followed by interment  in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

