Mary Jo O’Donoghue, Main Street, Ballylongford.

Mary Jo passed away peacefully on Monday February 20th 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. She is predeceased by her parents Tom and Ellen Brennan, beloved sister of Annie, Kitty, Sonny and Tommy. Mary Jo will be sadly missed by her heartbroken children Tony, Tom, Helen and Paul. Her beloved grandchildren Christopher and Carragh, her daughters-in-law Aileen and Jules, nephews Michael and Paul, niece Trish, grand-niece Áine, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on Thursday 23rd of February 2023 from 6pm-8pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Mary Jo will take place on Friday 24th of February 11am followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

House strictly private please.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.