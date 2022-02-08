Mary Houlihan née Diggin Lacca, Ballyduff
Funeral Details: Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Saturday at 10:30 for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
Family flowers only.
House private please.
Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors.
