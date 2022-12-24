Mary Hobbins née Duggan, Buncurrig, Ballyheigue, Co.Kerry.
The death has occurred of Mary Hobbins nee Duggan of Buncurrig, Ballyheigue and late of Knockrour East, Scartaglen peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry.
Beloved daughter of the late Connie and Mary. Predeceased by her brother Johnny and nephew John.
Lovingly missed by her husband Paudie, son Gerard, daughter Marian and their partners Laura and Jordan. Her sisters Sheila (Murphy), Joan (Daly), sister-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law Mike, Seamus, Eamonn and Michael, nieces and nephews and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue, Tralee Co. Kerry on Monday 26th December from 4pm - 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 27th December at 10.30am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care Team, University Hospital, Kerry and Irish Cancer Society.
The Mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue
