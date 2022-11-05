Mary Herlihy née Daly of Gurrane, Firies and formerly “Aisling”, Monavalley, Tralee, died peacefully on 6th November 2022, beloved wife of John, dearest mother of Ciara & Siobhán and sister of Mossie, Josie, Danny, Joe & Tony and the late Jim, John, Denis, Timmy, Paddy, Ned & Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Jonathan, Daniel & Ethan, sons-in-law Malcolm & Patrick, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Gurrane (v93ve06) on Tuesday (8th November) from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.