Mary-Francis (Maureen) O'Connor, Scarteen Park, Kenmare and formerly of Derrygarrane, Blackwater.

On the 22nd of June, 2022, Mary-Francis (Maureen) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie and her siblings Madge, Michael, Ted, Betty and Noreen. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her brother Arthur, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Bill, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (June 23rd) from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Friday morning (June 24th) to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in The New Templenoe Cemetery.

Mary-Francis (Maureen's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.