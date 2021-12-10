Mary Frances Moore ( née Courtney )

Lartigue Rd Ballybunion and formerly Cloghane and Killarney

Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion Monday Dec 13th at 2.00pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery

Mary died peacefully in the exceptionally kind and professional care of the staff at St. Joseph's Unit, Listowel Community Hospital.

Much loved wife of the late Thomas and devoted mother of her grieving son, Tom. Lovingly remembered by her sister, Sheila Mulcahy, her nieces and nephews, Riobárd, Nóra, Diarmaid, Déaglán, Máire, Aogán, her ever supportive sisters-in-law, Colette, Ursula, Rosarie, Anne and their families, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace, reunited with her beloved husband, Thomas and parents, Jack and Dora.