Mary Finucane née Twomey, late of Lakevale, Ballydesmond and formerly of Coolea, Co. Cork.

Passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom and mother-in-law of the late Bernard. Devoted mom of Sheila, Maureen, Evelyn, Johnny, Diane, Tommy, Michael and David. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her 14 adoring grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Claire, Christina, Sandra and Maria, Sheila’s partner Peter, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Friday 17th from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Patrick's Church Ballydesmond on Saturday 18th at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.