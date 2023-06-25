Mary Ellen (Maureen) Hanafin, East Commons, Ardfert, died peacefully in University Hospital Kerry on 25th June 2023.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne and Helen, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday, 27th June 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Ardfert on Wednesday, 28th June 2023, at 11.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1), followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 4.00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.