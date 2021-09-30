Mary Doody (Nee daly)

Dundag, Muckross, Killarney and late of Mangerton Road, Muckross, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on saturday evening from 7.00 pm to 8.00pm

Funeral cortege leaving her family home on Monday morning at 9.15am to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral for 9.55am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.