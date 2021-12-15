Mary Devane (née Curran), Lisdargan, Lispole.

Sadly missed by her husband Kevin, her loving daughters Brenda and Lorraine, son Brian, grandchildren, sons in law Ronan and Mattie, daughter in law Maura, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ballinvounig V92RW66 on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 5pm. Remains to arrive Lispole Church on Monday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass

streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle (mobile camera tab)

followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole all in accordance and within HSE guidelines.

Advertisement

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.