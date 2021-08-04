Mary Cronin, Leitrim West, Moyvane.
Mary is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Mary, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Saturday morning at 11.00.a.m, burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
