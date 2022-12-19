Mary Collins née Slattery of Caherslee & formerly Upper Rock Street, Tralee & Ardfert, died peacefully on 19th December 2022, beloved wife of Tom and adored mother of Bernard, Mark (Collins Livestock) and Catriona (Py Collins). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Michael, Louis, Melanie, Malcolm, Alexander, Archie & Scott, brother Tim (Dublin), nephews, nieces, son-in-law Guillaume, daughters-in-law Sinéad & Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (22nd December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire & The Alzheimers Society of Ireland, (www.bailemhuire.com/new-donation or www.alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/ or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
