Mary Collins nee Breen of St. John’s Park Tralee and formerly of The Cottages, Blennerville
Beloved wife of the late Jack and dearest mother of Mary, Helen, Gerardine, Kathleen, John and the late Ann. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, sister Anna, sons-in-law Jimmy and Donald, daughter-in-law Caroline, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm for family and close friends, adhering to all government and HSE guidelines with respect to funeral gatherings.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 12 noon, streamed on www.stjohns.ie Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
